Former England international says everyone back home laughs at Bayern Munich star Harry Kane’s inability to win silverware

Not his fault he’s mostly surrounded by bums.

By R.I.P. London Teams
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are not first in the Bundesliga, and that is something one rarely says; Bayer Leverkusen are and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. One of the most talked about points is that once Harry Kane moved to Bayern, the 11-in-a-row league winning streak snaps, referring to the so-called “Kane/Tottenham Hotspur curse.” That has given people back in his homeland something to laugh about — at least according to one man.

“Look, everyone laughs at him in England. People were talking about him leaving because he wanted to win trophies and he’s not winning anything,” said former England international Paul Parker (via Tz). He also said that Spurs were better off without the 30-year-old striker because it all revolves around him (Kane).

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Georginio Wijnaldum of... Photo by Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Parker also erroneously claimed that Kane was only after Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal record for a whole Bundesliga season and that he is “very selfish.” If that was the case, then Kane wouldn’t have bothered leaving Spurs because one of the things being argued for him staying there was to break the all-time Premier League goalscoring record by Alan Shearer. It also wouldn’t hurt to call Kane ambitious because he knows he can do better and that he deserves better.

If Parker hasn’t already noticed, Spurs are already out of the running for the three main trophies, thus continuing their wait for a first trophy since 2008, while Bayern still have a chance at two (Bundesliga and Champions League).

