Jonah Kusi-Asare reacts to officially becoming a Bayern Munich player

Jonah Kusi-Asare has taken the next big step by signing a long contract at Bayern Munich. Suffice to say, it’ll take a while for the feeling to sink in,

“It’s an indescribable feeling. I’m very happy to now be at what I consider to be the biggest club in the world and to have signed here. It’s a special day for me,” Kusi-Asare said (via @iMiaSanMia). “In the coming weeks I would like to settle in here in Munich as quickly as possible. I’m looking forward to the first training sessions and want to continually improve.”

Before signing, Bayern might have to thank Matteo Perez Vinlöf for putting in a good word. Jonah, a fellow Swede spoke to him and is looking forward to meeting him there, but Vinlöf might have to watch out for 1.96m / 6’ 5” Jonah in training. “I am a tall and physically strong player, I feel very comfortable upfront and like to score goals. My heading strength and the ability to finish with both feet help me in my game”.

Jonah has heard of Bayern before because “people in Sweden follow the players in the Champions League or Bundesliga very closely. The club is also very big there.” The last Swede to play for the Bavarians was Patrik Andersson, who famously scored a late equalizer against Hamburg on the final day of the 2000/01 season which saw Bayern pip Schalke to the title.