Stefan Effenberg would love to see Aleksandar Pavlović get more minutes at Bayern Munich

Aleksandar Pavlović is the breakout star of Bayern Munich’s season right now. Making his debut in the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, the 19-year-old has proved to be a capable midfielder that can play at the highest level. He has gained the attention of many, including former player Stefan Effenberg who wants “Aleks” to play more games.

“I hope that he gets a lot of playing time,” Effenberg said to kicker. “He is on a very good path and has the potential to perhaps even become a regular player in the foreseeable future.”

With injuries and temporary unavailability to key players a common theme in Munich, Pavlović took both the chance with both hands and made the most from it.

At least Bayern can rest easy knowing that they needn’t worry about bringing in a player for the midfield. In the meantime, the Bavarians brought in Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, Sacha Boey from Galatasaray, and Bryan Zaragoza from Granada (six months early).