Bayern Munich fans can save their tears for another day like Robert Lewandowski, who hosted a team lunch after Xavi announced his departure

Robert Lewandowski has come across as someone who “doesn’t have feelings” after the way he forced his way out of Bayern Munich. He landed in FC Barcelona, fell off hard, and cried. Not because of his fall from grace, but because head coach Xavi has announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season. The Pole then decided that he had had enough suffering at Barcelona, so he decided to do something nice for the team.

A report from ESPN states that the entire Barca team had a meal over at Lewandowski’s place which lasted around two hours. It should be noted that it was a players-only lunch; no one from the coaching staff or anyone else was there. Hopefully, for the sake of his teammates, Lewy did not provide entertainment in the form of his TikTok dances or dragging anyone into doing one with him.

Barcelona was outscored 9-5 in their last two matches, against Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey) and Villarreal CF (La Liga). The latter, a 3-5 heartbreak, was the first time in 61 years that the Catalans let in five goals in a league home game.