 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is live! Get our takes on how Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach might play out!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich fans can save their tears for another day like Robert Lewandowski, who hosted a team lunch after Xavi announced his departure

Was he a good guy after all?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Athletic de Bilbao v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has come across as someone who “doesn’t have feelings” after the way he forced his way out of Bayern Munich. He landed in FC Barcelona, fell off hard, and cried. Not because of his fall from grace, but because head coach Xavi has announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season. The Pole then decided that he had had enough suffering at Barcelona, so he decided to do something nice for the team.

A report from ESPN states that the entire Barca team had a meal over at Lewandowski’s place which lasted around two hours. It should be noted that it was a players-only lunch; no one from the coaching staff or anyone else was there. Hopefully, for the sake of his teammates, Lewy did not provide entertainment in the form of his TikTok dances or dragging anyone into doing one with him.

Barcelona was outscored 9-5 in their last two matches, against Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey) and Villarreal CF (La Liga). The latter, a 3-5 heartbreak, was the first time in 61 years that the Catalans let in five goals in a league home game.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works