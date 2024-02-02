Bayern Munich has no shortage of options at goalkeeper for the foreseeable future

If there is one area where Bayern Munich does not exactly in need of fortification, it is in between the sticks.

Manuel Neuer is still playing at a world class level, Sven Ulreich has proven to be a valuable and dependable backup, Daniel Peretz looks like he has the potential to one day take a run at being Neuer’s successor, and the club has an astounding five goalkeepers out on loan, including VfB Stuttgart starter Alexander Nübel.

Five!

Knowing that, Ulreich thinks the club is set for a while at the position.

“I’ve always been in contact with Michael Rechner about that. I think the goalkeeping team right now with Manu, myself and Daniel is very good. Daniel is of course still a young goalkeeper — he fits in very well here, he has a good personality and good willingness. He’s doing well and will make his own way,” Ulreich told kicker’s Georg Holzner and Mario Krischel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Competition is good and, yes, Bayern Munich will have some tough decision to make on some goalkeeper soon enough. However, having all of that talent working within the system in one way or another is not such a bad things these days.