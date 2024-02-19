Zinedine Zidane a frontrunner to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich?

Despite the increasing unrest at Bayern Munich on the heels of three straight losses across all competition, the message from the club’s board and hierarchy has remained the same; they still want to stick with Thomas Tuchel as manager.

There has been an unofficial call for him to be removed from his post from large portions of Bayern fans, as the club is eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table, already out of the DFB-Pokal, and 1-0 down on aggregate to Lazio after the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Per Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport (via Football Espana), Zinedine Zidane has been pegged as a frontrunner to replace Tuchel should the club decide to relieve him of his duties either before the end of this season, or this summer. The French legend has been out of a job ever since 2021, when he stepped down from his post as Real Madrid manager after a trophyless 2020/21 season. He collected three Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cup titles, two UEFA Supercups, and two Spanish Supercups during his time as Real Madrid manager, matching what was a well-decorated playing career when he played for them.

Tz reporters Manu Bonke, Philipp Kessler, and Vinzent Tschirpke have denied the validity of the Corriere Dello Sport report, but Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also released a tweet detailing Bayern Munich’s level of interest in Zidane:

News #Zidane: FC Bayern wants to continue with #Tuchel at least until the end of the season - as always reported! However: The bosses are now taking it game by game. That’s why they are considering a plan B & C in the background. ⚠️ One of the most prominent candidates who has been discussed internally is indeed Zidane ✔️ ➡️ Nothing concrete at this stage but what Bayern appreciates about Zidane: His aura and experience. Zidane would also be available immediately! @SkySportDE

It is no secret that Zidane has been in high demand since he has been out of a job. The United States Men’s National team approached him about becoming their manager after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but he declined that offer in early 2023. He also had ambitions of becoming the French national team manager, but the French federation gave Didier Deschamps a four-year contract extension last year, meaning he will remain manager through the 2026 World Cup for last year’s World Cup finalists and the 2018 winners.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also inquired about Zidane managing at either club, but nothing concrete at this stage has taken place for either club. His top choice would be the French national team, but that is not currently an option, so Bayern could, in theory, be the next best thing for him, It could help that there are already a number of both French and Spanish speakers present at the club, but Bayern’s board would have to let go of Tuchel first.