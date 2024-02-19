Agent for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies meeting with FC Barcelona, Real Madrid

According to a report from JijantesFC (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the agent for Alphonso Davies is in Spain and has already met with FC Barcelona, with a session also planned with Real Madrid as well:

Alphonso Davies’ agent met with Barça sporting director Deco in Barcelona. The advisor was in Madrid and the next day he met with Deco.

Rumors have been rampant tying the Canadian star to Real Madrid for months now, but FC Barcelona, who is financially-strapped at the moment, is a new suitor for the left-back.

In addition to Real Madrid and now FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea FC have also been loosely linked to the 23-year-old. If this report is true, it does signal that Davies is having his camp do its due diligence on potential landing spots in the event he does decide to move on from Bayern Munich this summer.

