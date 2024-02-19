Report: Bayern Munich worried that “well-paid personalities” have lost their “hunger”, while players feel Thomas Tuchel has undermined them all season

According to a damning report from Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, barbs are being fired from all angles at Bayern Munich.

Internally, some think players have lost their “hunger”, head coach Thomas Tuchel broke down relationships with players by “questioning their credentials”, and players feel like Tuchel “undermined everybody.”

Yes, it is a mess...but not one that was unforeseen. It was easy to call that Tuchel would alienate this locker room — and quickly. Now, the bond between the coaching staff and players is irrevocably broken and the board is sitting silent watching the season burn:

Internally, there’s talk of too many big, well-paid personalities having lost their hunger. But every single player has lost form and confidence in recent weeks, which brings Tuchel’s role into sharp relief once more. Tuchel hasn’t been able to strike up much of a bond with a majority of players in the dressing room after implicitly questioning their credentials on many occasions. “He’s undermined everybody,” a senior member of Bayern’s leadership told @TheAthleticFC, on condition of anonymity due to the volatility of the situation at the club.

It is hard to think how anyone — in a position of power at the club or even normal fans — could think that this situation is salvageable. It seems like the longer that Tuchel stays, the more likely it is that there could be a mass exodus from the club this summer.

