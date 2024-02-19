Report: Relationship between Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Tuchel in a state of disrepair

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the relationship between Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and the team’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, is broken.

Things came to a head after Bayern Munich’’s 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum on Sunday where Kimmich and assistant coach Zsolt Lőw got into an altercation. However, the ill will likely dates back to last season, intensified this summer, got worse in the early part of the season, before spiking in recent weeks.

Tuchel was highly critical of Kimmich and fellow midfielder Leon Goretzka last season, even yanking Kimmich from a match early, which was not something that happened often during Kimmich’s tenure with the club.

Later, Tuchel would start an open campaign to replace Kimmich with a new No. 6, a subject that has turned into one of the themes of the season. Now, things might have gone too far and Kimmich is considering leaving the club:

The relationship between Thomas Tuchel and Joshua Kimmich is broken. The latest ‘episode’ was when Kimmich attacked one of Tuchel’s closest confidants Zsolt Lőw after yesterday’s game. Kimmich had already felt snubbed last summer because Tuchel’s main priority was to get a real holding midfielder who would be a boss on the pitch. Before the Leverkusen game, Kimmich worked obsessively to be fit in time and managed to make the squad, but Tuchel lined up with Pavlović and Goretzka in the most important game of the season - that extremely annoyed the player. Under Julian Nagelsmann, Kimmich was the coach’s extended arm on the pitch. He has long since lost this status under Tuchel. That’s why he’s now considering leaving Bayern in the summer.

While no player is irreplaceable, Tuchel’s use of the media to pump up his case to replace Kimmich (no matter if the alleged intent was to move Kimmich to the No. 8...the coach still openly push to get a player to replace Kimmich, which is disconcerting for any player) and his treatment of several established players has been notable.

It was as if he wanted to use the “out with the old, in with the new” philosophy to attempt to build the team in his vision. Whatever the case, things are at rock bottom — allegedly — between the two men and the team is in a dire tailspin.

In recent weeks, Kimmich has been linked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. If he wants to leave, Kimmich will have plenty of options.

