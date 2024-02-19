Opinion: Three reasons why Bayern Munich needs to hire ‘The Special One’

“You don’t have to love me. You don’t even have to like me, but you will respect me,” — José Mourinho.

Following Bayern Munich’s third defeat in a row, Joshua Kimmich sat on the bench on the verge of tears, representing a dejected football team that is managed by an extremely divisive coach.

Things are not well Säbener Straße — words I don’t use lightly. Nevermind the losses and potentially the first titleless seasons in aeons, there is a sense of timidity within the Bayern team. You combine Thomas Müller openly criticizing his teammates’ courage, three consecutive failed international competitions for the German players, and no sign of Champions League success since 2021, along with a coach who appears to lack support for his players, and you have today’s despondent Bayern Munich.

Motivation, hunger, and a sense of ‘get over it’ is needed.

Enter ‘The Special One’, enter José Mourinho.

Reason 1: He’s done it before

21 years at the top of European football, 26 major trophies, and 2 Champions League titles. Respect man, respect.

While his career has been in a downward spiral following his sensational sacking from Chelsea in 2015, it’s undeniable that José possesses the ability to win any trophy in world football. With Bayer Leverkusen currently eight points ahead of Bayern in the league, the most realistic chance for Bayern to secure silverware this season lies in biggest tournament of them all: the UEFA Champions League.

Coincidentally, good ol’ José has won the tournament twice. Both times with teams that were similarly dismissed as ‘not good enough.’

Reason 2: Men driven by revenge can achieve anything

While Mourinho never openly discusses it, a keen observer can discern his ‘us vs them’ mentality rooted in his childhood. Growing up in Portugal during the final years of the Salazar dictatorship, he was raised in a wealthy family whose fortunes relied on the stability of the regime. José was just a young kid when his hometown Setúbal gained a communist mayor and his parents, labeled as bourgeois, were forced to leave their large home. Politics aside, that social demotion must of left a lasting impact on José.

Why does this matter? Well, José’s whole career can be characterized by his intense desire for revenge, to the extent that he seems to require an ‘arch enemy’. For a long time it was FC Barcelona and Pep Guardiola — for even longer, it has been the poor match officials.

I feel that this Bayern team would greatly benefit adopting a similar mentality. No more tears on rainy benches in Bochum, no more public outcry over teammates’ lack of courage. Fans, journalists, and previous coaches have all deemed us not good enough, but it’s time to prove them wrong, damn it!

Reason 3: He would say yes to an interim position

I believe that José is one of the few coaches who would readily accept the Bayern job tomorrow, even as an ‘interim’ solution.

As Cyler mentioned in our latest Bavarian Football Works Show podcast, there are not many coaches who would accept to become Bayern Munich’s head coach if offered tomorrow. Flick would but I don’t think he would say yes to controlling the ship until a better option comes along this summer.

Just turning 61, José will see this as possibly his last chance to compete in the Champions League play-off stages. Knowing him, he would seize this opportunity — even if it’s just in an interim role. Additionally, he has not much to lose. With Bayern currently viewed as a struggling team, any manager who can guide them to the semi-finals would receive acclaim — a perfect scenario for José as he harbors aspirations of leading a World Cup team.

Hire this lad, pronto:

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich's mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row?

