Match report: Bayern Munich 2-0 SGS Essen in Frauen-Bundesliga action

Still top of the table!

By zippy86
FC Bayern München v SGS Essen - Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images

Bayern Munich continued to take care of business in the Frauen-Bundesliga on Sunday with a 2-0 win over SGS Essen.

After title rivals VfL Wolfsburg smashed Nürnberg to the tune of 9-1, the FC Bayern Frauen’s narrow win keeps them just as narrowly atop the table. Just one point separates the past two league champions, with Bayern right now in position to repeat.

With Georgia Stanway suspended, Linda Dallmann earned a start in coach Alexander Straus’ midfield pivot next to Sarah Zadrazil. Sydney Lohmann again paired Klara Bühl on the attacking wings.

The Bavarians controlled possession, as usual, but goals proved hard to come by. Bayern also conceded a fair number of chances the other way — such as in the 24th minute, when a loose clearance fell to Natasha Kowalski. The Essen No. 10 sent a scorcher flying from range that Bayern keeper Mala Grohs had to palm away at full stretch.

It took 54 minutes until the breakthrough came, on a long-range free kick from Bühl that found center-back Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir in the box. In the 79th minute, Viggósdóttir supplied a long pass that played Lea Schüllerbehind the last line, and the Bayern striker squared across the box to Jovana Damnjanović for the goal that sealed it.

Highlights below:

The Frauen are back in action on March 5 in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final against Carl Zeiss Jena.

