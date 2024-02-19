Frustrated Incorporated: Bayern Munich content to wallow in self-pity?

When exactly did Bayern Munich lose its way?

Was it last season when Julian Nagelsmann’s in-season ski trip was interrupted by news he received from the media that he was sacked?

Was it the moment that the club hired Thomas Tuchel — a coach known for his inability to connect with players?

It might not be either of those two things.

When the leadership at the club sat back and allowed Hansi Flick and Hasan Salihamidžić to wage war on each other, that is when the era of greatness at Bayern Munich took its first major hit and sent the club on this downward spiral without a way to stop the freefall.

Hiring Nagelsmann, a serial tinkerer who had some good ideas, but never stuck with them long enough to make progress was a step back, but bringing on Tuchel was the final nail in the coffin of progress.

Since that point, Bayern Munich has been a mess. Sure, a pile of early season wins masked the flaws and dischord like lipstick on a pig, but all of those blemishes were bound to come out at one point or another.

Now, the team is a dumpster fire of chaos and animosity, while the front office continues to sit back, unaffected by the brewing war between the coaching staff and the locker room.

The scene is full of misery and no one seems to want to stop it. Instead...now — NOW! — is the time that the club is going tighten the purse strings and be conservative. The joke is on them, though, because it is too late to worry about the club’s coffers.

Matthijs de Ligt for €80 million in 2022, Harry Kane for just under €100 million in 2023, a roster full of players making €10 million or more — and potentially only a handful happy in their current situation.

Bayern Munich is in too deep, so saving a nickel or dime now to preserve Tuchel’s job... almost seems comical.

Things are broken between the coach and the players...and who is more at fault does not much matter. The season’s hopes are probably over as self-pity reigns supreme, but the future of the club is at stake.

If the board continues down its current path of inaction, how many more seasons will be compromised to preserve the Slim Reaper’s job security for a few more months when no one expects him to be a long-term solution in Bavaria?

It is obvious...both sides have checked out on each other and mentally moved on. This is likely not a situation where it is a good idea to keep the two sides together much longer.

Nothing can save the present, but perhaps, the club’s immediate future can he preserved.

The board has to choose its side...and do it now. Do you have faith it will do the right thing?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

As always, we appreciate all the support!