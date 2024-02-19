Bryan Zaragoza delighted to have made Bayern Munich debut despite the circumstances of losing 3-2 to VfL Bochum

The Bundesliga title is now well and truly Bayer Leverkusen’s to lose as they ended the match week with an eight-point gap over Bayern Munich. The reigning Bundesliga champions slumped to their third straight defeat across all competitions with a 3-2 loss at VfL Bochum despite a spirited second half fight back effort.

The result raises even more questions over how much longer Thomas Tuchel will be manager of the club.

Bayern did register 10 shots on target, which is a step forward from the losses to Lazio and Leverkusen, but it was still way too far from good enough from Tuchel and company. He could not even look to his core veteran players to step up and be the difference makers on the afternoon and was forced to try to make changes to impact the match.

One of said changes meant a debut for Bryan Zaragoza, his first bit of Bayern action since joining from Granada in the winter transfer window. Zaragoza replaced Joshua Kimmich in the 63rd minute, much to the bemusement of Bayern’s number 6. It was a baptism by fire for the 22-year-old, who was able to register a shot and string together a dribble or two in his 26 touches on the ball.

After the match, Bayern’s new winger expressed his delight for having made his debut despite the negative circumstances in which it came. From his Instagram page (via @iMiaSaMia):

Not the best result today but happy to have made my debut for FC Bayern. Not every day you can debut for one of the biggest clubs in the world - it’s a great honor. Now it’s time to keep working and focus on our home game next week against RB Leipzig.

Hopefully for Zaragoza, he is able to make his impact felt in better circumstances from here on forward, but that is going to take a serious response from this Bayern side that just cannot seem to get things right at the moment.

