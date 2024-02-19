Dayot Upamecano’s recklessness for Bayern Munich proves costly (again)

Bayern Munich inexplicably lost to VFL Bochum 3-2.

The defeat felt like the death knell to Bayern’s Bundesliga title hopes. To add injury to insult, Noussair Mazraoui was subbed off early for Dayot Upamecano who turned around and picked up a red card for the second game in a row.

In the 76th minute, Bochum defender Keven Schlotterbeck launched himself into Upamecano’s swinging elbow. While the circumstances for Upamecano’s second booking of the night are subject to debate, the decision was swift and final in the eyes of referee Daniel Schlager.

In the postgame press conference, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel was confused and frustrated by the situation.

“We haven’t spoken yet. This is of course extremely bitter. Today he was actually only scheduled to play 30 minutes, then Nous got injured and Upa was our last option as a right-back. He made life difficult for himself with a yellow card, but then he was good and played a very good game in this position. But then of course the scene of the red card happened. That was not a hit, it was a jumping movement, the arm spreads wide, but a penalty was quickly decided. What about our penalty? It looked a bit worse in live than in the replay on Upa, but well the elbow is up”

Upamecano will be forced to miss Bayern’s next Bundesliga home match versus Leipzig, as well as the second leg of the Champions League clash versus Lazio. His absence will force Tuchel into limited options on the back line with the lingering injuries to Alphonso Davies, Sacha Boey, Konrad Laimer, and Mazraoui, plus the long-term injury to Bouna Sarr.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

As always, we appreciate all the support!