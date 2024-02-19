Leon Goretzka searching for answers after Bayern Munich’s devastating loss to VfL Bochum

As the losses continue to mount, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka — like many on the team — was left searching for answers.

“We are making individual mistakes and there are too many of them. Their equalizer was textbook Bochum, that’s exactly how they play football. We had previously thought about an answer for that, but couldn’t find it,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if the team had an issue with its mentality, Goretzka said he did not think that was the case.

“Of course it doesn’t help if you lose three games in a row as FC Bayern. But we shouldn’t let that affect us,” Goretzka remarked.

Whether it is the losses or just the general discontent, something is off with this team and something needs to be done to correct this downward trend.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich's mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row?

