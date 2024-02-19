 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leon Goretzka searching for answers after Bayern Munich’s devastating loss to VfL Bochum

Anger or apathy for Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As the losses continue to mount, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka — like many on the team — was left searching for answers.

“We are making individual mistakes and there are too many of them. Their equalizer was textbook Bochum, that’s exactly how they play football. We had previously thought about an answer for that, but couldn’t find it,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if the team had an issue with its mentality, Goretzka said he did not think that was the case.

“Of course it doesn’t help if you lose three games in a row as FC Bayern. But we shouldn’t let that affect us,” Goretzka remarked.

Whether it is the losses or just the general discontent, something is off with this team and something needs to be done to correct this downward trend.

