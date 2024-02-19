Bayern Munich coach, exec address Joshua Kimmich’s altercation, misery of another loss

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen commented on the alleged altercation that occurred after the match between star midfielder Joshua Kimmich and assistant coach Zsolt Lőw.

“Josh must have been pretty upset on the substitutes’ bench. That’s normal because he always gives his all and wants to win. It was the coach’s decision to sub him off. It’s understandable that Josh is angry,” Dreesen said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich, who was visibly distressed and possibly irritated when he was subbed out, has had outbursts in the past, but not in situations like this — and never so publicly.

Tuchel also touched on the topic with Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“I know what was going on, but it’s not something for the public. These are football locker rooms, it’s emotional there. That doesn’t mean anything. The whole thing is a pretty normal incident after a defeat,” Tuchel said.

What this altercation does tell us is that there is likely something missing in the connection between the coaching staff and the players. Is the relationship fractured? If so, how much? Can it be salvaged?

Those are all questions that Dreesen and the team’s other executives will have to sort through quickly.

Dreesen, though, also had thoughts on the defeat, which appeared to have stung the executive.

“We started well in the first 20 minutes. After the 1-0, we had the opportunity to double our lead with Harry Kane’s huge chance. The interruption in the game threw us completely off track — and then the misery began,” Dreesen said. “But we really fought again with ten men, could certainly have made it 3-3 and had some great chances. The game could certainly have been turned around, but in the end the mentality prevailed over quality today and Bochum deserved to win.”

