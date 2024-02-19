Bayern Munich bosses want to hold on to Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick not currently an option

Despite the current turmoil and mounting losses, Bayern Munich’s bosses are keen on keeping Thomas Tuchel as head coach of the team.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the club still does not have plans to replace Tuchel. Moreover, former coach Hansi Flick is not considered a capable replacement because Uli Hoeneß — allegedly — is not fully convinced that Flick can turn things around:

Bayern bosses still want to hold on to Thomas Tuchel and finish the season with him. In addition, there’s currently no suitable successor on the market. Uli Hoeneß is not completely convinced of Hansi Flick.

As of now, it seems like things will remain the same for next weekend’s matchup against RB Leipzig. Another loss could bury the Bavarians in the Bundesliga title race. It appears, however, that Bayern Munich’s board believes that Tuchel will help the team rise from the ashes.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row? Listen to our podcast on Spotify or below as we discuss whether losing to Bochum should have been the last straw:

