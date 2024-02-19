Vote! VfL Bochum 3-2 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga player ratings

A game that had everything for the neutrals — often the last thing you want to hear as a fan of the favored side. And boy, did VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich deliver.

Bayern lost 3-2 on a rainy Sunday with both halves interrupted by significant delays from fan protests. The loss leaves Bayern planted a firm eight points behind Leverkusen in the table and the Bundesliga title race, at this moment, all but over.

In sharp contrast to the lifeless displays against Leverkusen and in the second half against Lazio, Bayern came out with fight today. Jamal Musiala’s opening goal was the culmination of teamwork, pressure, and individual wizardry. By the end of the game, Bayern had well over 3 xG while Bochum managed less than 2, and most of that from a penalty.

Yet it was Bochum that left the field victors. Bayern’s goal song — Offenbach’s Can Can — rang out more than once, including at the final whistle, to punctuate the humbling.

It was not so unlike two years ago: a February road trip to Bochum that left Bayern shell-shocked. That day, despite a Bayern edge in xG, Bochum stunned the Bavarians 4-2 — with no less than four wonder goals.

Now once again it is Bochum that has sent Bayern reeling. Three straight L’s for a side that is more used to being called the German Rekordmeister. Dark times, indeed.

