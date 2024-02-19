Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum; Chelsea eyeing Harry Kane?; Manchester City wants Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Liverpool wants Wirtz, too; Real Madrid to get Alphonso Davies, Kylian Mbappé, & Matthijs de Ligt?; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich lost...again.

On one hand, the Bavarians are at least consistent — a late card assessed to Dayot Upamecano ended up resulting in the game winner for VfL Bochum (just like Lazio!). On the other hand, well, they cannot get out of their own way and are currently not playing like a good team.

It is bad.

Really bad.

Let’s get to it. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Things played out a little different with the lineup than I thought they would. Leroy Sané was finally given a day off, which was desperately needed. The inclusion of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was a little surprising, especially given the recent news involving Mathys Tel, but that has been a Tuchel staple this season — going against the grain.

Tuchel opting for Matthijs De Ligt over Dayot Upamecano was a surprise as well. Truthfully, I would have been okay with Eric Dier over Kim Min-jae as well, just to give the South Korean defender a break.

The news that Aleksandar Pavlović had a hip issue and was unavailable was just the latest injury that was a kick to the group for the Bavarians. I thought we would have seen Pavlović for Leon Goretzka if healthy, but that was off-the-table.

Man, Bayern Munich got off to a shaky, disjointed start. At times, it was difficult to figure out what formation was being deployed. Playing Choupo-Moting as the No. 10 seems to throw the attack into disarray.

Things did eventually settle down for the Bavarians.

Kane and De Ligt had header chances in the 12th and 13th minutes that VfL Bochum made terrific plays to clear, but Jamal Musiala finally got off the schneid with an absolute beauty of a finish in the 16th minute. It was a tremendous finish for a player who has struggled in front of the net this season.

Musiala’s goal came on the heels of those chances from Kane and De Ligt, but also an extended run of urgent play from the Bavarians. It was both urgent and patient at the same time.

Prior to that, it seemed as if Bayern Munich lacked focus and motivation. Some would say that it looked like they had given up on playing for this coach.

Kane missed a golden chance just a few minutes later...then it all fell apart.

There was a long delay for tennis ball-related protest (only in Germany...somebody get Boris Becker’s coordinates!). Mazraoui had to leave the match with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Upamecano. From that point, the disjointed play just took over. Upamecano played right-back.

You might have thought adding another solid defender into the mix would have been advantageous to protecting a lead, but spacing was a mess and there were gaps all over the field.

VfL Bochum’s Takuma Asano (38’) and Keven Schlotterbeck (44’) each scored to give Bochum an incredibly unpredictable lead heading into halftime.

Oh, about not playing for the coach...I think that the necessary connection between coaching staff and players is gone and is not coming back.

Another protest stopped play in the second half. Truly, this was the last thing that this team needed. Bayern was already in scramble-mode and this just made the pressure and tension on the squad worse.

In the 63rd minute, Joshua Kimmich and Choupo-Moting (I think it’s time to close the book on his career with Bayern Munich) were subbed off. Leroy Sané and Bryan Zaragoza came on as desperation sunk in.

Kimmich was visibly shaken and distressed. It seems as if everyone knew this could be a match that determined the futures of many players and staffers at the club. It would later come out that he got into an altercation with assistant coach Zsolt Lőw.

It might be as simple as this for Tuchel, he just waited too long this season to adjust. By the time he started to address issues on the pitch, Bayern Munich had lost that bit of luck that had carried it through the “a win is a win” phase and now the coach’s relationship with the team had fractured to the point of disrepair.

In the 70th minute, Goretzka fed Sané a pass on a run toward the net, but the winger’s touch let him down. It was that kind of game.

In the 77th, Upamecano got his second yellow, which resulted in a red card. Unfortunately for Bayern Munich, the foul was in the box and Kevin Stöger buried the PK for a 3-1 lead.

At this point, it was easy to think that Tuchel was coaching his final minutes as Bayern Munich’s manager.

Kane cut the lead to 3-2 in the 87th minute when Tel drove toward the net, only to see his shot deflected...right to Kane. The Englishman had a tidy finish on a goal where all he did was to move into space.

I think Kane also had a very valid argument for a PK in extra time, but there was not even a review of the play. In the end, though, Bayern Munich was outplayed, so maybe the Bavarians just did not deserve it.

Overall, this was an abject failure for the players and the coach. The players underperformed, the coach seems to have lost the locker room (it’s official, I’m declaring it!), and the chemistry is now combustible in the worst way. Tuchel might really have broken down this team to a state where it cannot be fixed — and the board saw it coming for weeks, without taking any action. Now, it is an absolute disaster and Bayern Munich is speeding down the freeway to Trophyless Town.

File this one under...sort of crazy — Chelsea FC is considering making an approach for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane this summer:

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock summer approach for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane in a move that would leave Tottenham fans furious. Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea are hearing ‘whispers’ that Kane is ‘not entirely happy in Germany’ and could be ‘tempted into a Premier League return.’ Kane is only months into his Bayern career but the Blues would be ‘very keen on what would be a sensational swoop for the former Tottenham man.’ It’s no secret that Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding a quality number nine to his squad. Chelsea’s top target is Victor Osimhen. Although, with Paris Saint-Germain also looking to bring in the Napoli superstar, the Blues could miss out on the £111m striker. Kane still has a good relationship with Pochettino after their time together at Tottenham which could potentially help lure him to Stamford Bridge. Football Insider state that Chelsea would be’ willing’ to match the fee Bayern paid for Kane, which, including add-ons, amounts to £100m. Bayern would no doubt be reluctant to allow the England captain to leave so soon after signing him, but he could try and force his way out if the rumours that he is unhappy in Germany are true.

It would seem very doubtful that Bayern Munich would allow Kane to leave so soon — and it would be reasonable to think that Kane will see his chances of winning that elusive first trophy still be better off with the (current trainwreck, but maybe future quality) Bavarians than with Chelsea.

As of now, any move back to England for 2024/25 seems doubtful for Kane.

Manchester City and Liverpool FC both want Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, while Pep Guardiola’s club also likes Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala:

Manchester City are reportedly drawing up plans to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala both in their sights. The pair of German playmakers are both being considered by City ahead of the summer with Liverpool also said to be holding an interest in the duo. Like the majority of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side opted against splashing the cash during the January window. Instead, their business was focused on bringing in players who they hope will make an impact further down the line. They acquired the services of teenage duo Claudio Echeverri and Alex Alcala on long-term deals, while also saving funds for more significant signings at the end of the season. City are expected to be more active over the summer, with targets already identified at both ends of the pitch. According to the Daily Star, the Etihad outfit had scouts in attendance for the match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich last weekend, when Xabi Alonso led his side to a 3-0 victory at the BayerArena. Both playmakers are highly-regarded prospects who have already proven themselves at the very top level in Europe, and therefore a fee of £80million will be required to prise either player away from their respective clubs. City are long-term admirers of Wirtz and have been monitoring his progress at Leverkusen for the past few seasons, and the 20-year-old’s five goals and nine assists in 22 league appearances may prompt the higher powers at the club to intensify their pursuit this summer. Liverpool are also keen to acquire the services of Wirtz and regard him as their ‘Roberto Firmino replacement’ given how he has thrived in the false nine role previously. Guardiola’s side have alternatives though, namely Musiala. The Bayern star has two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena and talks have recently stalled over a new deal, giving City confidence that they could strike a deal for the Chelsea academy graduate.

Bayern Munich is reeling, fans are angry, players are confused, and the coaches, well, the ship seems to have sailed on their messaging breaking through to these groups (much to their own fault).

So...yeah, the discussion points are there, so why waste any more time. Let’s get to it:

Bayern Munich is in a rut and there is no easy way out given the current situation. Has Thomas Tuchel lost the team? He might have if that recent quote is true!

There is no way that Thomas Tuchel is coaching Bayern Munich next season is there? If not, FC Barcelona has some culpability in how this all plays out.

The board has culpability with Tuchel’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt.

What is going on with Leroy Sané and why no one should really be shocked.

Can Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz or AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez change things for the lineup?

Will the roster be headed for a massive overhaul next season?

According to a report, Real Madrid is in good enough financial shape to bring in both Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé:

Following news of Kylian Mbappé notifying Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the expectation is that he will finally end up joining Real Madrid this summer. Mbappé’s entourage remain in talks with Los Blancos, and while an agreement has not been reached at this stage, the expectation is that one will be finalised in the coming weeks, thus finally bringing the saga to an end once and for all. Mbappé may not be the only world class player heading to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as Real Madrid are also pursuing Alphonso Davies too. As Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside in his exclusive column, the two deals are not intertwined at all – Los Blancos can afford both. “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Alphonso Davies and his future, specifically if a deal with Real Madrid can still happen if they sign Kylian Mbappé. My understanding is that the deals are not linked – Davies is a player that Real Madrid have wanted for a long time, but the important detail is that Bayern still have a chance to extend his contract, it’s up to them. “Real Madrid are waiting to understand what will happen with Davies and Bayern, and if he doesn’t extend his contract then Real Madrid will try to attack the situation in the summer.” A big summer looks to be on the cards for Real Madrid, as they look to continue making their squad even better. It’s certainly a very exciting time to be associated with the club.

FC Nürnberg took their protests to a new level:

Neue Form des Protests: Nürnberger Ultras formierten sich hinter dem eigenen Tor und betraten den Innenraum. Danach der Versuch des geordneten Rückzugs. Unterbrechung von ca. 15 Minuten, nachdem sich der Anpfiff bereits ca. 8 Minuten verzögert hatte aufgrund von .… pic.twitter.com/KEmQVFRff1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 18, 2024

New form of protest: Nuremberg Ultras formed up behind their own goal and entered the interior. Then the attempt at an orderly retreat. Interruption of approx. 15 minutes after kick-off had already been delayed by approx. 8 minutes due to . The team of referees waited until the police gave the go-ahead. The first players left the field and rushed to the toilet. Now it continues at 2:06 p.m. @SkySportDE

