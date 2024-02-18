 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works S6 E32: Reacting to Bayern Munich’s loss to VfL Bochum, will Thomas Tuchel remain at Bayern much longer? + MORE!

Seems like the end of the road for ol’ Tommy Tooks.

By Cyler and Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have now suffered a third loss in a row, losing 3-2 to VfL Bochum and essentially killing the team’s chances at winning the Bundesliga and... possibly putting the nail in manager Thomas Tuchel’s coffin?

In this podcast, Samrin and Rayyan discuss what went wrong against Bochum, what’s going wrong in general at Bayern, and what Bayern’s future holds in trying to fix things. Included in this pod:-

  • An overview of the VfL Bochum game, with lineups, a tactical discussion and general outlook of the match.
  • Thomas Tuchel’s future at Bayern and why it should or should not end immediately.
  • Bayern’s prospects for the managerial position if Tuchel were to depart now or in the summer.
  • The problem with the players — a lack of motivation? Conviction? Or something else?
  • Rayyan’s usual jabs at the existence of Twitter as a platform.

