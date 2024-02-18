Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-2 disasterclass against VfL Bochum

If Thomas Tuchel is still Bayern Munich coach on Monday, then something is seriously wrong with this club. Going to Bochum and losing 3-2 making it three losses on the bounce is a terrible look. Both player and coach were to blame for today, so you’re gonna enjoy the lack of nominations for postgame awards.

Jersey Swap: Bochum

It takes a collective effort to render a club that is normally one of the most powerful in the world useless. The whole team deserves a shout for effectively shutting down Bayern.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

The Canadian gets this award because he’s so vital to the team’s setup that the team is basically dysfunctional without him. The board had better give him what he wants because finding a replacement for Davies might be more expensive than extending him and giving him a pay rise.

Der Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

He got the goal that gave Bayern fans temporary pleasure before being brought back to Earth rather quickly. Finishing and decision making could do with a bit more work.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

It looks like Tel is back to being a productive joker again. The award could’ve gone to Harry Kane, but he was a non-factor (before his goal), ditto Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Meister of the Match: No one

This match was so bad that not a single Bayern player deserved MotM. Why bother sugarcoating when a bitter taste in the mouth is all there is?

