Uli Hoeneß appears to be completely unaware of the crisis at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is in turmoil at the present due to the deeds of Thomas Tuchel causing unrest on and off the pitch. The call for his head is basically at a crescendo and mounting pressure ahead of the must-win game against Bochum puts the 50-year-old at a tough spot. However, Uli Hoeneß said that booting the coach is not a good look (implying that Tuchel won’t leave…for now):

This is generally not a good sign. Because we are a club that wants consistency, that wants stability. Whenever we worked with a coach for a long time, it was always good: with Pep Guardiola, with Jupp Heynckes, with Ottmar Hitzfeld, with Udo Lattek. We don’t have this consistency, this stability at the moment. — Frankfurter Allgemeine via @iMiaSanMia

The former striker also pointed out that people are quick to write off a season well before anything has been decided yet but with how Tuchel is running riot, the reactionary behavior of the fans are the tiniest bit justified. “On the other hand, the demands have become much higher. I can still remember in the past when we became German champions, everyone was in each other’s arms. Today everyone says that if we haven’t won the title at Easter, it’s a season to forget.

“I also think it’s exaggerated that some people write that FC Bayern always have to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League,” Uli continued. “We were the happiest people when we won the Champions League in 2001 — we had to wait 25 years for that. And whoever writes that also ignores the fact that of all the big European clubs, we are the only one that has earned everything ourselves. We had no patron, no oligarch, no oil tycoon.”

Well, Bayern is one of the top three (traditional) clubs in the world and is a permanent candidate to win the Champions League but has failed to reach the semifinals in the past three seasons. The last time they got that far was the 2019/20 season where they won the whole thing. Bayern have good players but individual brilliance can only take you so far.

Whether or not Hoeneß is oblivious to the shortcomings of the team is not confirmed yet, but someone has to go to prison for how the team is not the juggernaut that they’re meant to be.