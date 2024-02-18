Five observations from Bayern Munich’s schocking 3-2 loss against VfL Bochum

Undeniably, one of the worst patches of performances and results of the last decade is unfortunately prolonged further after a very bizarre game against VfL Bochum. Today’s game was a really far cry from the 7:0 first-leg win. Without prolonging the suffering further, here are the observations for today’s loss.

The big “Switch off”

After three bad performances in a row, a similar pattern becomes clearer. Bayern Munich has an “off switch.” Inexplicably, the team collectively loses focus at certain moments, and the goal possibility for the opponent team rises dramatically. A throw-in was enough against Leverkusen, the half-time break against Lazio, and the first game suspension against Bochum—all breaks in the game that brought Bayern from somewhat dominating the game to conceding a goal or giving away major goal chances as if they never were contenders to begin with.

The 12th player makes the difference

The Bundesliga-wide fan protests against Investor Project from DFL made their major stamp on this game. Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can and Niclas Fullkrüg expressed their disappointment at the situation and saw the protests as a major game disruptor and one of the main factors in their draw against Wolfsburg. Undoubtedly, the protest disrupted the rhythm of today’s game in a significant way. During periods of the first and second halves when Bayern was turning up the pressure on Bochum, the protest brought big pauses that changed the game flow and turned out to be Bayern’s Achilles heel.

Quality players, very average team

Bayern was not bad today in comparison to the last two games. But their opponent was also one of significantly lower quality. Many players managed to put in good performances, and the team created many scoring chances. Still, with an xG of 3.6 for Bayern against 1.5 for Bochum, they managed to lose a very winnable game through the wasting of goalscoring chances and individual mistakes at the back. A year ago, a distraught Kylian Mbappe would claim post-match that PSG lost the Champions League tie against Bayern because they played against a team while not being one themselves. Right now, that seems like a very distant past.

Tactics alone bring you only so far

The coaching change is the hot topic right now. Tuchel is faced with questions about his future at least twice each game. Yet there is even a more pressing question to be asked: what is it that this team is lacking? For that, Tuchel could never give an answer. Even when the tactics seem to work for Bayern, there just isn’t enough cohesion in the team, creating a disconnected performance with many holes to be found. Is it the lack of discipline, motivation, or team unity all together? Whatever the answer, this coaching team seems unable to recognize the problem and even less able to fix it. A change is needed!

Hard times for Upamecano

That is two games in a row now where the French defender is sent to the dressing rooms and causes a penalty in the process, making defeat unavoidable for a team already struggling to come out of a very bad patch of performances. Whatever it is that is going on with Dayot Upamecano, right now the suspension coming from his red cards seems to be the best solution for it. A beast of a defender in his best days, Upamecano really needs to use this break to hopefully find the form to be able to contribute for the rest of the season.