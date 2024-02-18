Breaking: Bayern Munich? Joshua Kimmich reportedly involved in postgame meltdown after third straight defeat

It is coming to a head at Bayern Munich now.

Bayern slumped to an extraordinary third straight defeat on Sunday, losing 3-2 to VfL Bochum on the road — a team they had beat 7-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

After such a match, it is normal for emotions to run hot and that seemed to be the case here. Unfortunately, it spilled out into the public eye. Veteran midfielder Joshua Kimmich — one of the team's most established stars and among its captains — was seen venting to one of the coaching staff, Thomas Tuchel assistant Zsolt Lőw.

Via Az, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

After the final whistle, there were angry discussions and almost a scuffle between Joshua Kimmich and assistant coach Zsolt Lőw [@AZ_Strasser]

Kimmich was substituted in just the 63rd minute, with Bayern 2-1 down at the time. He was shown on the television broadcast shaking his head afterwards — perhaps only in frustration at the scoreline, rather than a direct reaction to his substitution, which brought on winger Bryan Zaragoza and a change in formation for the Bavarians.

Hopefully all is well that ends well. But it is not a good look for stability at Bayern, with coach Thomas Tuchel’s job security coming increasingly into question in recent weeks.