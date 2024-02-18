 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show is LIVE! Check out our takes on Bayern's Munich's hard times, Florian Wirtz, and a WHOLE lot more!

Filed under:

Report: Thomas Tuchel’s job is under threat after Bayern Munich’s loss to VfL Bochum

Sack him. Please. Just do it.

By Grumpy_Opa_Takes
/ new
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has lost again, this time at the hands of VfL Bochum. It’s clear to fans and pundits alike that Thomas Tuchel is not fit to be head coach at Bayern, and it looks like the board might finally be turning on him as well.

According to Fabrizio Romano, whose word is pretty much law, internal talks assessing Tuchel’s position at the club have begun following the loss to Bochum.

Tuchel’s tactics and personnel decisions have all been appalling as Bayern finds themselves likely to go trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season. A new coach would be unlikely to salvage the Bundesliga for Bayern this season, as the Bavarians now sit 8 points adrift of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, but hope for Champions League glory remains.

Tuchel needs to go before he poisons this club any further, the official sacking announcement can’t come soon enough.

In This Stream

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 9 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works