Report: Thomas Tuchel’s job is under threat after Bayern Munich’s loss to VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich has lost again, this time at the hands of VfL Bochum. It’s clear to fans and pundits alike that Thomas Tuchel is not fit to be head coach at Bayern, and it looks like the board might finally be turning on him as well.

According to Fabrizio Romano, whose word is pretty much law, internal talks assessing Tuchel’s position at the club have begun following the loss to Bochum.

Time to decide manager’s future soon with president and directors involved. pic.twitter.com/8wFtV47INV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2024

Tuchel’s tactics and personnel decisions have all been appalling as Bayern finds themselves likely to go trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season. A new coach would be unlikely to salvage the Bundesliga for Bayern this season, as the Bavarians now sit 8 points adrift of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, but hope for Champions League glory remains.

Tuchel needs to go before he poisons this club any further, the official sacking announcement can’t come soon enough.