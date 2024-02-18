 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Update: Bayern Munich have cancelled Thomas Tuchel’s post-match press conference...and now we know why!

Will it finally happen?

By Grumpy_Opa_Takes and CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Update — January 18th, 3:05PM EST: Protest delays caused presser cancellation

X account @iMiaSanMia shed some light on why Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s press conference was cancelled. The protests cause Bayern Munich to have to scramble after the match to get to the airport to make their flight home:

Moreover, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Tuchel’s job is safe for the time being:

Will anything change in the coming hours?

—C.Smith

Is Thomas Tuchel getting sacked? According to Sky Sports Germany (via @iMiaSanMia) Bayern Munich has decided to cancel the coach’s post-match press conference, which might indicate as much. However, there have also been reports saying that Tuchel will remain in charge for at least another week.

Tuchel did speak to the press after the match to fulfill media obligations to the league’s broadcast partners, but not in a formal press conference setting. Now we know that was cancelled and questions on why are circulating.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was captured saying, “I’m feeling sh*tty. Today, mentality beat quality,” after Bayern’s frustrating 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum. Dreesen then went on to reply to a question about whether Tuchel would still be the head coach for next week’s clash against RB Leipzig by saying, “Of course.”

Thomas Tuchel has led Bayern to two defeats and a draw in three matches against Leipzig, and it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to turn things around with his team’s current form.

Hopefully, he isn’t kept around after Bayern lose that game to make it four losses in a row.

