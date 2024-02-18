Harry Kane’s missed chances, among many Bayern Munich rues as Bundesliga title hopes fade

It’s over.

Well, maybe.

Bayer Leverkusen is on an incredible run and Bayern Munich has almost no hope of closing the eight-point gap between the two teams at the top of the table before the season’s end.

Bayern can feel somewhat unfortunate to have lost their most recent match to VfL Bochum, as they accumulated 3.67 xG to Bochum’s 1.52. Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel echoed this sentiment, saying, “Such defeats are not fair. A lot went against us today. The loss was not like the last two defeats. Everything that could go wrong went wrong today,” continuing, he stated, “If we play this game five more times, we’d win it five times.” (Sky Sport via @iMiaSanMia; Max Backhaus via @iMiaSanMia)

Tuchel didn’t blame his players, as he so often does, but explained how key moments could’ve changed the outcome of the match, saying, “Harry’s chance in the first half may also be the deciding factor if he finishes with a touch instead of going further. Then we had a huge chance from Leroy (Sané).” (Tz)

During the first half, marquee summer signing Harry Kane had a golden opportunity to square the ball to Thomas Müller to slot into an empty net but instead opted to sky the ball. Kane also could’ve done better with a second-half header that would’ve proved to be an important goal. This is not what a 100 million Euro player should look like.

Sané also had a golden opportunity to create a goal for Bayern had he passed to ball to Mathys Tel who was in a great position to shoot. Sané instead beat his man and took the shot on himself, at least managing to force an excellent Manuel Reimann, which is more than Kane could accomplish.

Of course, Dayot Upamecano conceded a penalty while being sent off for the second consecutive match which only made things more difficult for the Bavarians.

When asked about Bayern’s title chances, Tuchel said they’re “Not really that realistic, but we believed in it until the end last season and that’s why we’ll keep it that way. But the prerequisite is, of course, that we get on track.”(Tz)

Tuchel may not be the primary reason for Bayern’s loss to Bochum, but at the end of the day, he failed to win yet again. Bochum is not a high-caliber team, and despite an xG advantage, the eye test shows that Bayern didn’t look particularly great.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich's mind boggling decision to keep Thomas Tuchel after a third loss in a row?

