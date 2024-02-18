VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

As far as Thomas Tuchel is concerned, this game is a cup final for him.

When Bayern Munich take on VfL Bochum, the coach is going to put everything on the line. No one survives three losses in a row at Bayern, and even a draw might put him in hot water. The Bundesliga is slipping away, and the Champions League is in insane jeopardy.

He needs a win. If he can’t win here, it’s over. And honestly speaking, there are plenty of fans who wouldn’t be sad to see him go. After everything we’ve seen in the last nine-ish months, maybe it’s time for a change.

