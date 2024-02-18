Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel attempts to explain why Matthijs de Ligt has been left on the bench

Once again, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was called to explain why center-back Matthijs de Ligt continues to be the odd-man out in a situation where no defenders have excelled ahead of the pack.

“At Bayern, we’ll always think about who fits better against a certain opponent. Against Leverkusen, we wanted to press extremely high up the pitch so in the end we decided for Kim, Upamecano with Eric Dier in the center,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was a last minute decision because Matthijs had taken injections in his back the day before and the day of the game. We knew Upa wouldn’t play the full game so we couldn’t take the risk to start Matthijs and eventually he also gets a back problem during the game.”

Against Bayer Leverkusen, Tuchel attempted to explain why De Ligt did not play, but his response might not hold any water with some fans, who have become frustrated by many of the coach’s lineup decisions over the course of this season.

“We wanted to defend 3v3 in the last line against Leverkusen and we knew we needed four centre-backs in the squad. It wasn’t a decision against Matthijs - it was very close. We have four centre-backs and they compete for spots. We’ll always decide for those who, in our opinion, are in best form and fit against a certain opponent,” said Tuchel. “At Bayern, you simply fight for your spot. It’s a very normal situation. Unfortunately, what should be normal is not normal at Bayern. We have four players for two spots. It’s true Matthijs has been behind lately, but he’s definitely not behind in our appreciation.”

Again, the explanation might make more sense to fans if all of Tuchel’s lineup decisions were driven by current form of players. Throughout the season, the coach has seemed to lean on specific players, despite what their performances have been.

That leaves these remarks up for debate.

