Report: Mathys Tel rumors are true, he could seek exit from Bayern Munich

On Friday, a story broke that Bayern Munich youngster could be looking to leave the club this summer.

Initially, it seems absurd to some people that the stiker would be looking to move on so soon. However, more reports have emerged and his agent did not deny the claims either.

Yikes.

Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl backed up the Friday reporting from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg:

Tel caused quite a stir at the start of the season with strong joker appearances and four goals (three goals, one assist on the first five matchdays) and was therefore recommended for more playing time. But coach Thomas Tuchel (50) mostly left the crowd favorite to stew on the bench and criticized him recently. Tuchel before the 0-1 defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 in Rome: “He lost a bit of his momentum. He’s no longer as aggressive when he comes, not even in the box.” That’s why other top European clubs see their chance to snap up the striker talent in the summer. Premier League club Manchester United is interested in him. Other clubs have also inquired about the dangerous young striker. Sky reported this on Friday evening. BILD can confirm this information. BILD knows: He either wants to stay in Munich or leave the club completely. A loan is out of the question for Tel. He wants to hear a clear commitment or plan from the club. The Frenchman is still tied to Munich in the long term (contract until 2027). But will Tel really stay in Munich that long?

Tel’s agent, Gadiri Camara, also addressed the situation.

“Mathys loves the club, the fans, he wants to be important and win all the trophies here with a strong team. Sometimes you just need to feel like you’re on the same path. We’ll see very soon, but I’m confident. But if not, we have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player,” Camara told Bild.

BFW Analysis

It would not be anything out of the ordinary for Tel to want to explore other clubs where he might play more. However, the timing of this (after Tuchel’s recent criticism) makes it seem as if Tuchel’s remarks were unexpected — or worse, that the Frenchman did not take the critique all that well.

Whatever the case, add more one more player to watch during this summer’s transfer window.

