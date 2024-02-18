Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel facing reality of situation ahead of VfL Bochum match

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to facing VfL Bochum and hopefully getting his team headed in the right direction.

As for what Tuchel expects to see from the home side, the manager has an idea of what VfL Bochum will want to do.

“I’m not expecting a deep, tactically well organised defensive block that just lets us have the ball, but one that gets at us high up the pitch, plays long balls, fights for the ball. It’s a completely new challenge. It doesn’t matter who it is. At Bayern it’s about always getting back up and putting your neck on the line. We’re still in second place. We don’t need to be ashamed of that. We don’t need any sympathy,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We need to get back that ease. That’s tough. I’m not expecting a huge win in Bochum. It’ll be a tough pitch, tough opponent, who’s got good results lately and didn’t concede many goals. A physical opponent. Bochum played very well against Stuttgart and Augsburg. I’m expecting a very hard-fought game. We’ve also adapted our training, but that’s a normal process according to what the team needs.”

As always, Bayern Munich has a mounting list of injuries. Most recently, newcomer Sacha Boey joined the ranks of the injured.

“Unfortunately, Sacha Boey is out with a muscle injury. We’re afraid it will take a few weeks. None of the injured players will come back for Bochum tomorrow,” Tuchel remarked.

The coach will be tasked with taking the healthy players and pushing past any lethargy or lack of motivation. Tuchel might not be able to use chasing trophies as a way to get the boys going this weekend, but the coach also knows this could be the game that helps turn the squad around.

“It goes without saying that after two defeats it is a bit inappropriate to talk about title chances. But our modesty should not be understood as meaning that we are giving up. We want and have to prove ourselves. Maybe the current state of things will give us that decisive kick to drop our baggage. We will continue to push the team,” Tuchel remarked. “The mood is of course depressed at the moment. But it’s only the first leg. We’re not out of the Champions League. Everyone is really trying to turn it around. We tried that yesterday in training, we’ll try that today. I’m sure that we’ll have every chance and energy tomorrow to start a turnaround. Giving up is not an option for us — neither in the title race nor in the Champions League. We have to prove ourselves, both as a coach and as players”

Clearly, it was a rough week for the coach. Tuchel, though, was not the only member of the club to experience tough times. Dayot Upamecano, whose reckless challenge in the box provided Lazio with their game-winning penalty kick, also was heavily criticized (including in some horrid ways).

“It was a tough week for him. It’s pointless to single out individuals. We’re not good enough as a team. We have to be better. Upa is driven in training and in matches, and likes to be part of build-up as well as defending. That’s sometimes too much of a good thing. But it comes from a good motive. We trust him,” said Tuchel.

One other player who Tuchel knows he can rely on is Harry Kane.

“Harry takes care of himself. He doesn’t need me. He’s not happy with the connection in games. Neither are we. I’ve rarely seen such a discrepancy between training and matches. The way he scores in training, the way he puts his chances away — it’s incredible. It’s world class. But then we rarely find him in matches. He acts like a captain. Everything’s okay with him,” said Tuchel.

After the presser, Tuchel took some time to sign autographs for fans:

Trotz der beiden jüngsten Niederlagen und der anhaltenden Kritik nimmt sich Thomas Tuchel Zeit für jeden Selfie- und Autogrammwunsch vor der Abfahrt nach Bochum. #BOCFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/ZPQ3IBJABz — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 17, 2024

We can assume that these two were not there:

Zwei kritische Bayern-Fans machen ihrem Ärger an der Säbener Straße Luft. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/QgzZLw8Jip — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) February 16, 2024

