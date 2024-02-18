VfL Bochum boss doesn’t see Bayern Munich as vulnerable

VfL Bochum coach Thomas Letsch can see the results, yet he knows Bayern Munich is still far better than it has looked in recent games.

“For us, it doesn’t matter whether FC Bayern are maybe a bit more vulnerable than usual at the moment. They are the big favorites. But it will be a hot game and we are really looking forward to it. For me it will be my first home game against Bayern,” Letsch said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We believe in ourselves and are confident. On a good day we can annoy any team. But to do this we have to be present from the start and play aggressively and courageously. And of course we have to be efficient.”

Letsch does not forget the 7-0 beatdown that Bayern Munich put on his team during the Hinrunde, but he thinks his squad is more equipped to battle the Bavarians this time around.

“We have gained a lot of stability after the big defeat in the first leg. We conceded a lot of goals in that phase. Now it’s a home game, we want to be brave,” said Letsch.

