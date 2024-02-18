Former Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has “no sympathy” for Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane as Die Werkself angles for a Bundesliga title.

Berbatov is not bashing Kane, though. The 43-year-old thinks that Kane is more than holding up his end of the bargain, but the ex-Leverkusen man definitely has a rvested interest in who wins the Bundesliga crown.

“Harry Kane is still scoring goals and I’m sure that keeps him happy. If you’re looking at club level, they’re fighting for trophies, but they’re five points behind Leverkusen. In this case, I have no sympathy for Harry Kane as my old team, Leverkusen, is in first place. I want Leverkusen to lift the Bundesliga title and go unbeaten. That’ll be really bad for Harry because he went there to win trophies,” Berbatov told Betfair. “Football can be f***ing cruel. Nothing is over yet, though. Bayern still have a chance to fight for the trophy. It’ll be difficult but the chances are still there. I still think Harry is happy because he’s scoring goals.”

Berbatov also said that there is no such thing as a “Harry Kane curse.”

“The Harry Kane curse? F*** off, that sounds stupid and it’s disrespectful! I don’t want to even think about it. Sometimes football and life works like this. At the end of the day, when he retires from football, he’s going to win some trophies, for sure,” Berbatov remarked. “When he’s scoring so many goals, but the team is still not good enough, then the striker is doing his job. People need to look at the other positions, are the other players doing their best to compliment Harry Kane? They’re leaking many goals in defense.”

Hopefully that leaking stops this weekend against VfL Bochum.