Thomas Müller shuts down talk of coaching change at Bayern Munich

A string of two consecutive defeats has sent the speculation over Thomas Tuchel’s future as Bayern Munich manager into overdrive. But for the squad’s locker room leaders, it is all sound and fury to shut out as they work to salvage their Bundesliga and Champions League ambitions this season.

“You can have these discussions over the coach, but we players are the wrong people to talk to,” said veteran Thomas Müller after the Lazio defeat when asked if Tuchel was still the right man for the job (as captured by Sky Sport DE, via @iMiaSanMia). “That’s also a bit disrespectful.

“Of course the sporting situation is not good at the moment. We players and the coach are working every day to overcome it. You can do your analysis, but you don’t have to wait for us to tear ourselves apart. We stick together.”

In all kinds of weather! Atta way, Thomas.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!