Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City scoping Joshua Kimmich; Manchester United told to get Kimmich, Alphonso Davies; Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea vying for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Xabi Alonso’s next stop?; PSG to push for Victor Osimhen; and MORE!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola continues to keep an eye on his old charge — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Liverpool FC and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the Germany international:

Manchester City are reportedly keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, a target for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. The midfielder is reportedly valued at £65 million, and Manchester City certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Meanwhile, Arsenal need a quality replacement for Thomas Partey, and the German international certainly fits the profile. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester City to his signature. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they tried to sign a quality defensive midfielder at the start of the season and were willing to pay a club record fee for Moises Caicedo. Caicedo ended up joining Chelsea and Liverpool are yet to sign a specialist defensive midfielder. Kimmich would be a quality acquisition for them. He is a proven performer for club and country, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Real Madrid could use midfield reinforcements as well, and the 28-year-old will be an attractive target for them. All four clubs can pay a premium for the German international, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Pep Guardiola is reportedly pushing the Premier League champions to sign the player and given their resources, they are likely to be one of the favourites.

If it was up to former Manchester United player Louis Saha, the club should make a strong push to get Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies:

Former United striker Louis Saha thinks the team should instead aim to sign Kimmich and Davies from Bayern, who will both be approaching their final year of contracts at the end of the season. Kimmich, according to Saha, would bolster United’s midfield, and Davies, a left-back known for his quickness and attacking drive, would boost the defense. “They are two extremely experienced players, especially Kimmich,” he told Betfred. “Kimmich would obviously be a great fit because he’s one of the fittest players in Europe and is capable of running games and is very slick. He and Davies are both quality players, there’s no doubting that.” Saha noted that while no transfer strategy will ensure success, he thinks United are smart to target players who are nearing the end of their contracts. He also emphasised the significance of Champions League football in the race to sign elite players. “Going for players with one year remaining on their contract is a smart strategy, but sometimes it doesn’t work out,” Saha added. “At this moment, Mason Mount hasn’t been a success at Manchester United, so ultimately it’s dependent on the character of the players, their suitability to the Premier League, the style of the team and many other factors. “Other teams will be interested in these players if their contracts are running down, so it won’t be easy for Manchester United to pull off any of these signings. If Manchester United are unable to offer these players Champions League next season, then that will be an advantage to certain other clubs looking to sign them.”

After coming off of another loss — this time against Lazio in the Champions League — Bayern Munich will travel to VfL Bochum in hopes of right what could be a sinking ship.

There was a lot to digest from Bayern Munich last two matches — a blowout loss to Bayer Leverkusen, followed up by the Lazio defeat — and now the Bavarians will have to try and grab three points in the league to stay within striking distance of Die Werkself.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Can Bayern Munich get it together?

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail (again).

Why Leroy Sané could be Tuchel’s hope.

A prediction on the match.

As FC Barcelona seeks to shed payroll, midfielder Frenkie de Jong has become a prominent figure in the rumor mill.

Jijantes is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur could make a play for the Dutchman:

Tottenham have made a shock €60m (£51m) bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo says that Chelsea could also be a frontrunner to land De Jong:

Barcelona do not want to sell De Jong but would listen to offers of €100m (£85m) - a figure which has not scared Chelsea.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the hottest coaching name in football at the moment and he could have a list of clubs that he would want to coach already in hand.

A couple of those might surprise you:

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague revealed on the BBC’s The Football News Show that Alonso is also interested in managing Real Madrid, Manchester City and possibly returning to Real Sociedad in Spain. Balague said: “I’ll tell you a little secret. When he went to Bayer Leverkusen, he told his agent ‘do you know what, I am thinking that if it doesn’t go well at Bayer Leverkusen, I’ll go back to Real Sociedad. But if it goes well, from here, it’s Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.’ Let me add Manchester City to the equation and that’s where Xabi Alonso could go next. When, is a different matter.”

Bayern Munich is reeling, fans are angry, players are confused, and the coaches, well, the ship seems to have sailed on their messaging breaking through to these groups (much to their own fault).

So...yeah, the discussion points are there, so why waste any more time. Let’s get to it;

Bayern Munich is in a rut and there is no easy way out given the current situation. Has Thomas Tuchel lost the team? He might have if that recent quote is true!

There is no way that Thomas Tuchel is coaching Bayern Munich next season is there? If not, FC Barcelona has some culpability in how this all plays out.

The board has culpability with Tuchel’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt.

What is going on with Leroy Sané and why no one should really be shocked.

Can Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz or AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez change things for the lineup?

Will the roster be headed for a massive overhaul next season?

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen understands that goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has had a tough time given his lack of playing time and his unfortunate injury. A loan could be in the works for the summer for Peretz.

“It’s very difficult for Daniel. He knows when he joined us that he first has to get in line. He has to train and hope to get his chance. We didn’t sign him to then sell him. We planned with him for the long term,” Dreesen said. “We’ll decide whether a loan makes sense or whether we can use him more next season. He needs game time. Manuel isn’t getting any younger. Daniel is a very optimistic guy with a good spirit. He got fully integrated with us.”

With the news that Kylian Mbappé will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (on a free transfer!) this summer, the French club is looking closely at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as a replacement:

Victor Osimhen figures prominently on Paris Saint-Germain list to replace Kylian Mbappe. #PSG preparing for possible exit since summer + stepped up multiple discussions in January to be ready for June. 25yo Napoli striker strong contender @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/wKRuUagYoX — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 15, 2024

Bayern Munich traveled to Italy to take on Lazio in the Champions League in hopes of getting itself back on track, but failed.

It was not a total flameout by any means, but after a disastrous loss to Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, Bayern Munich desperately needed a win. That did not happen, so let’s pick up the pieces and discuss why. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Tuchel’s starting lineup.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

There was a noticeable difference in Bayern Munich’s style of play, but there was also a lot of errant passes, questionable decisions, and general discomfort initially.

The unthinkable happened again...Dayot Upamecano had another unfortunate gaffe on the big stage.

Another loss. What the hell happened to this season?

Using remote control cars is something else...

Here’s a little more:

It‘s a bigger chain of protests. Similar has happened in Köln yesterday, but without the flares. The banner says: "We won‘t be remote-controlled. CVC, the perfect stable environment is over for now."



[ : @RaeComm] https://t.co/ayFBOiZrnJ pic.twitter.com/xbEuXe0rsO — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 17, 2024

