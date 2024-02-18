 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß blasts transfer shows and their “cage full of fools”

When Hoeneß speaks, it’s always easy to make a juicy headline...

By Frank Mo
Uli Hoeneß has released another interview. and if one knows anything about the ex-president of Bayern Munich’s interviews, it is that they do not come and go quietly. This interview is no exception, with Hoeness proving to still be in fine form. This interview, he talked a little about how transfers in world football have evolved. In that they are nonsensical.

As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Hoeness had this to say: “Nowadays, the whole world calls for new players when someone is injured for three weeks. I often see a lack of common sense in this business.”

But the real heat of his comments was reserved not for the people in charge of transfers but for the people who report the transfers and generate a little too much hype for Hoeneß’ liking. “The hype around these transfers in these transfer shows often leaves me stunned. I once said: it’s a cage full of fools. The reports in the past transfer periods have only confirmed my opinion.”

Well, as the January transfer window is over, the hype around transfers has momentarily decreased- though it is far from gone- so the “cage of fools” will shift even more focus to Thomas Tuchel’s performances as head coach of Bayern Munich. That is life at FC Hollywood: One drama always leads to another. May the show go on.

