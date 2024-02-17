“Unrest” in Bayern Munich locker room could be coming from unlikely source

This week has been something, eh?

Bayern Munich has lost two matches, saw a story break that the coach — allegedly — told the team that they were “not as good” as he thought, and things might just generally be sinking into disarray.

Sure, things could be a lot better.

But...if you had one more locker room issue on you FC Hollywood bingo card for this week, you are in luck. According to a report from Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is yet more discontent at Bayern Munich and this time, it revolves around team manager Kathleen Krüger:

There’s unrest in Bayern’s dressing room — and that also has to do with Kathleen Krüger. The once popular team manager is now in a difficult position with many players and staff members. The accusation is that Krüger ‘shields’ the team too much and adopts an ‘inappropriate commanding tone’ towards employees and the team. The way Krüger conducts herself internally is also said to have been a reason why Bastian Wernscheid left team management and instead took up a new position as assistant for Christoph Freund.

Okay, well, certainly those are things that could be going on, but tensions are high right now (and we likely only know about 5% of what is actually going on). Regardless, none of that seems too out-of-the-ordinary for a team full of big egos and staffers, who are perating under pressure of dealing with them.

However, there was one more tidbit that has Krüger in the crosshairs of some folks on the team per Tz:

Another example: When Leroy Sané was late for the bus departure for the away game in Mönchengladbach last season, he had to drive himself to the airport in Oberpfaffenhofen — because Krüger allegedly no longer tolerated the player’s tardiness and wanted to set an example.

BFW Analysis

While no one except those involved can speak for what might be going on between Krüger, other staff members, and the players, there is absolutely nothing wrong with leaving a tardy player behind — especially if this was a pattern of behavior.

At some point, players have to become professionals in more than a sporting way. If true, there really should not be any issue with leaving Sané behind for anyone (unless, of course, Sané is the Tz mole! Then it would be easy to see why the mole might be angry that the Germany international was left behind...*wink*wink*nudge*nudge*).

Looking for our take on what Tuchel might or might not have said? Check out the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: