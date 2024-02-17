Bayern Munich figures deny Thomas Tuchel told players they “are not as good” as he thought

Earlier this week, a story broke from Sky Sport journalist Riccardo Basile, which indicated that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel told his team that they are “not as good” as he thought in the locker room following the squad’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Now, though, Bayern Munich has struck back and denied the claim. X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia captured this from Bayern Munich press officer Dieter Nickles during Saturday’s press conference:

Bayern press officer Dieter Nickles denies that Tuchel said to his players ‘You’re not as good as I thought ‘ after the Leverkusen game: “That didn’t happen. That’s simply not true. That’s not the truth. Such sentences go out in the media world and sometimes have a toxic and undignified effect.”

Tichel also addressed the matter during the media session.

“A coach should never say the sentence that Dieter mentioned (you’re not as good as I thought). That’s absurd. What’s the point of saying that? After a sentence like that, a coach wouldn’t go back to his team on the bus,” Tuchel remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’d never do that. The tiniest ego has to be left out now, we need every player now. We have to do it together.”

Sky Sport, however, issued its own statement and stands by Basile’s report:

Sky have made a statement following Bayern's denial of their story today: 'Sky stands for fantastic live sports, but also for investigative journalism. Our team of reporters stands for tidy research and enjoys our full trust' [@dpa] https://t.co/7Hb7j60u0e — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 17, 2024

