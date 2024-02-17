VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, Thomas Tuchel looking for new ways to disappoint fans, and more!

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich is almost never a high-stakes game, but this weekend could be the exception. Having lost two games in a row, coach Thomas Tuchel needs a win here or he could find himself out of a job very soon. Can he turn it around from here? More importantly, does it matter? Can Bayern Munich still achieve the season’s goals after all the setbacks we’ve seen?

Team news

None of the injured players from the midweek game against Lazio have made a comeback to full team training. That means Bayern Munich will play without Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Konrad Laimer. New signing Sacha Boey has also picked up a hamstring injury which will keep him out for several weeks, bloating the injury list even more.

With that in mind, Thomas Tuchel really only has one option — start the same lineup he did against Lazio and hope it sticks. That would mean putting Harry Kane up top with Thomas Müller behind him, and Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala on the wings.

Leon Goretzka will probably continue to start, with Joshua Kimmich next to him in midfield. Dayot Upamecano, who got a red card vs Lazio, could also keep his place in the XI given the coach’s preference for his passing ability.

Assuming minimal changes, you can probably expect a lineup that looks like this:

Other (possibly better) options include:

Aleksandar Pavlović next to Joshua Kimmich instead of Goretzka.

A De Ligt-Kim Min-jae center-back pairing.

An Eric Dier-De Ligt center-back pairing.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Then check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

