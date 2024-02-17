Harry Kane is part of the problem at Bayern Munich

Let’s not sugarcoat it, Bayern Munich are in an actual crisis now. Two consecutive losses have seen the club jeopardize their chances in the Bundesliga and Champions League, with the former looking almost out of reach given the way that Bayer Leverkusen are playing.

How did it come to this? There are plenty of theories, most focusing on the coach or certain longtime squad members, particularly in midfield. However, one key player has escaped nearly all criticism, despite being at the center of many on-pitch issues.

It’s time to talk about Harry Kane.

Wait, what?

Shocking, isn’t it? Harry Kane is probably Bayern’s best player. He has scored 28 goals and registered eight assists in 29 games played for the club, and leads the Bundesliga scoring race. He’s actually keeping up with the insane pace set by Robert Lewandowski in 2020/21, where the Polish Hitman broke Gerd Müller’s legendary scoring record.

However, this brings up three significant problems, all of which came to a head in this past week. As Bayern Munich lined up for some of their most important games of the season, the problems with Harry Kane became apparent.

Problem #1: He doesn’t play like a striker

Bayern Munich needs a striker, but unfortunately it looks like Harry Kane is not that man. Sure, he scores a lot of goals — but his movement in and around the box is radically different from someone like, say Robert Lewandowski. Kane drops far deeper far more often than previous Bayern strikers, and it results in a very strange setup without a focal point in attack.

“But as long as he keeps scoring, who cares?”

Not many people did, until now. Against Leverkusen and Lazio, it became painfully obvious what happens to Bayern Munich without a true striker. Kane was a complete non-factor, unable to influence the game even once.

Anyone could have seen this coming if they had been paying attention this season. Kane’s playstyle has the following knock-on effects that are devastating to Bayern Munich:

When he drops into midfield, Harry Kane’s positioning overlaps with that of with Thomas Müller. Dasher actually did a detailed breakdown of the situation, but the TL;DR is this — with Kane playing the way he is, Tuchel is incentivized to bench Thomas Müller, and we all know what that means for Bayern Munich.

Given that Kane mostly plays outside the box, he often fails to get on the end of golden opportunities. Instead, this chances fall to players like Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané, players whose finishing is erratic at best. Sané in particular is a huge issue, as he is underperforming his xG by almost 2 points (via FBRef) — a serious indictment of his finishing ability.

Without a striker to physically battle defenders and win aerial duels inside the box, Bayern Munich are extremely passive in attack. Too much time is spent passing side to side to find the perfect pass (leading to the U-shaped football we’ve become familiar with) rather than going the more direct route with a cross or lofted ball over the top. Playing this way makes Bayern extremely predictable, and far too easy to defend against.

The thing is, Harry Kane could easily change his game to better fit the team, or Thomas Tuchel could adjust his tactics to better incorporate the Englishman. A prime example is the game against Stuttgart, where Bayern Munich lined up in an unconventional 4-4-2 with Thomas Müller as the actual striker and Kane dropping deep behind him. It worked amazingly well, but we haven’t seen that setup since.

In some ways, the problem is that Kane keeps scoring, no matter where or how he plays. How is that a problem? Well ...

Problem #2: He’s actually too good

Goals buy you a lot of leeway, and Harry Kane scores a lot of goals. The problem is, every time he scores a goal against the odds, it actually vindicates the way he’s being used by Thomas Tuchel.

Change won’t come if there’s no incentive to make changes. Tuchel himself finally cracked and acknowledged the existence of a problem, but dismissed it in the very same breath (via @iMiaSanMia):

Harry takes care of himself. He doesn’t need me. He’s not happy with the connection in games. Neither are we. I’ve rarely seen such a discrepancy between training and matches. The way he scores in training, the way he puts his chances away — it’s incredible. It’s world class. But then we rarely find him in matches. He acts like a captain. Everything’s okay with him.

IS everything okay, Tommy? In his last two seasons at the club, Robert Lewandowski averaged 4.9 and 5.0 shots per 90 in the Bundesliga and 3.2 and 4.0 shots per 90 in the Champions League (via Whoscored). This season, Kane has averaged 4.1 shots per 90 in the league and 2.9 shots per 90 in the Champions League. He is simply not receiving the service Lewandowski did at his peak.

The problem is, Kane is an amazing finisher, so he makes it work — most of the time. Eventually it becomes too much, as the games against Leverkusen and Lazio showed. Unfortunately, Tuchel was never forced to fix the problem because Kane could score regardless of the system’s shortcomings. Now, with crunch games on the line, the coach has no answers.

One might opine that, if a lesser striker had been playing all those games, Tuchel would have been forced to fix his system or simply been booted when the goals failed to come. Kane’s excellence allowed his coach to get away with mediocrity, and Bayern Munich is suffering for it now.

Problem #3: He’s too ... nice?

When Robert Lewandowski had a problem with his service, he let everyone know about it. No matter the circumstance, no matter how many goals he may have, Lewandowski always wants more service. He complained about his teammates under Jupp Heynckes, he complained about Julian Nagelsmann’s system limiting his number of touches, and this season at FC Barcelona he cannot stop complaining about a lack of service from his teammates.

Now, Lewandowski’s attitude could be construed as toxic, but it did keep his coaches and teammates honest (more or less). When Niko Kovač benched Thomas Müller, Lewandowski was in the media angling for his return to the lineup. If a winger — say Kingsley Coman or Serge Gnabry, failed to pass to him in an advantageous position, they would know about it in that instant.

Kane doesn’t do any of that. He sort of just accepts his role in the team. He doesn’t hound his teammates or the coach when he fails to get chances. Even in games where he’s practically invisible, he seems unperturbed.

Now, one has to admire his positive attitude. But a striker at Bayern Munich should demand more from his teammates, and Kane doesn’t do that. His attitude makes it hard to change what’s happening around him. As the biggest star on the team and the most expensive signing in German football history, his opinion carries weight. If anyone could get Tuchel to change his setup, it would be him.

However, Kane doesn’t do that. He seems satisfied to play second fiddle to players who are clearly below him in quality. Hence why he’s headed for another trophyless season, at a club that ALWAYS wins trophies.

Something at Bayern Munich needs to change, and Harry Kane is in a unique position to make it happen. The problem is, is he the right man for the job?