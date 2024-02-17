Mario Basler wants Bayern Munich fans to exercise patience

Former Bayern Munich and German national team midfielder Mario Basler can see why fans of the club are irritated at the moment, but the 55-year-old thinks it is time to be patient.

“I believe that Bayern have a bit of a problem at the moment, also with their many injuries and the fact that there is a lot of unrest at FC Bayern at the moment and I simply believe that the team is not yet as well-rehearsed as it perhaps should be or could be. The fact that there have also been one or two injuries makes it very difficult, of course,” Basler told Betway. “Of course, I think it’s always very easy to attack the coaches first. (Julian) Nagelsmann was sacked just over a year ago. I think we all agree that he’s an excellent coach and yet he was sacked.

“They swapped him for Thomas Tuchel, also an excellent coach, and now, a year later, it’s the same story and it’s the coach’s fault again. What would happen if Tuchel was sacked now? When would they bring him in and who would be able to coach this team if Tuchel and Nagelsmann can’t? That’s why I’m always very happy to support the coach for the time being, because I think it’s too easy to say it’s always the coach’s fault. If the players don’t score from a meter away, then there’s nothing the coach can do.”

Basler is not saying anything unreasonable, but for fans who have been critical of Tuchel’s decisions and handling of the squad throughout the season, patience is likely exhausted.

If you are looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich match against VfL Bochum, check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: