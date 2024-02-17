Already labeled a flop? Critics need to be patient with Bayern Munich signee Nestory Irankunda

Bayern Munich has a transfer in place for Adelaide United winger Nestory Irankunda in the upcoming summer transfer window for a fee of €3.4 million (Transfermarkt).

Irankunda broke into the Australian outfit’s first team in the 2021/22 season at just 16 years of age, but the now 18-year-old has recently been underperforming expectations. As captured by Fox Sports Australia (via @iMiaSanMia), Adelaide head coach Carl Veart spoke on Irankunda’s struggles, saying, “Nestor hasn’t been anywhere his level this year that we expected from him. Whether the pressure is taking its toll on him, he must start and go back to enjoying his football. I just don’t see enough happiness from him at the moment. It’s a difficult position that he is in because everyone expects things from him and it’s important, we’re very careful of how much we expect from him.”

When asked if perhaps the pressure piled on Irankunda resulting from the Bayern announcement is too much for the player to handle, and if maybe the announcement should’ve been delayed, Veart had this to say, “I suppose no one’s going to really know that was the best way for it to go. It (speculation) did go on for a long time and then we hoped that once it got announced he could go back to focusing on playing football. He needs to just keep working and it’s important that when he does eventually go there, he keeps his head down and works hard.”

Veart continued by expressing that he thinks people should be trying to support the young winger more, saying, “Unfortunately, in this country, we make it very difficult for people that we see that are going to have success instead of getting behind them and trying to help them. We want to knock them down and Nestor takes a lot of this in, and he knows what people are saying and it’s been very difficult for him. Hopefully we can keep pushing him to give him a good grounding for what he wants to do.”

Despite not living up to the expectations Adelaide had set for him this A-league season with only two goals and three assists in 15 matches, Irankunda is still among the best in his position when compared to players in leagues of a similar standing as he finds himself 88th percentile for goals scored, the 86th percentile for number of defensive actions, and the 75th percentile for chances created (FotMob).

Perhaps in a bid to avoid seeing comments made about him, Irankunda has even gone as far as to delete his Instagram account.

Now Nestory has taken the next step himself and deleted his Instagram profile. #FCBayern https://t.co/dC9ljXNbtk pic.twitter.com/kdngvs43sX — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 12, 2024

Irankunda is a young player who is clearly focused on football. It’s only fair that he be given patience and support at this point in his career.