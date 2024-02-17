Bayern Munich supporters literally trying to light a fire under the team

Bayern Munich supporters found a way back into the headlines after another firework display during Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Lazio in Rome. While there has been a growing number of protests that cause game delays (mainly aimed at the Super League), this type of behavior borders on riot levels because it impacts the safety of fans and players alike.

UEFA gave Bayern a probation status back in December. but according to a report from Bild, UEFA is now contemplating a full game ban for the events at Stadio Olimpico.

UEFA could ban Bayern fans from attending the next away game in the Champions League following the use of pyrotechnics against Lazio last night. Bayern have been on probation since a ruling by UEFA in December 2023 after other pyrotechnic incidents in Copenhagen [@Bild]

It would be a disservice to the players if the Bayern fans were banned from a Champions League quarterfinal, but drastic measures will come into play if UEFA or the club cannot get the fans under control.

On the other hand, it would be best if Bayern’s offense could catch a whiff of this fire and start scoring goals again.

