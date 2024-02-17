CEO Dreesen: Bayern Munich can turn Champions League fortunes around

Do not stick a fork in Bayern Munich just yet.

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Lazio on Wednesday, Bayern Munich is not quite out of the Champions League reckoning. There is still the second leg of the tie to go — and they will be played in Munich, on March 5.

“Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß have always said a 0-1 defeat away from home is a result you can live and turn things around at home,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think that’s the message we have to take today - that this team certainly has the quality and will to win and advance, playing at home on March 5th in front of 75,000 fans.

“But now of course the disappointment is big and we have to deal with it.”

The message is the same from squad leaders such as Thomas Müller. While fair criticisms continue to ring out against the up-and-down tenure of coach Thomas Tuchel, at least the Bavarians are all pulling in the same direction.

And if any team in the current UCL field is likely to reverse a first leg deficit, it is Bayern Munich.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!