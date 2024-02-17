 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich condemns racist comments towards Dayot Upamecano

The club stands up for its player.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was the subject of racist abuse on social media in the wake of the club’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg of its Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The 25-year-old French center-back earned a red card and conceded a penalty while attempting a tackle near the 70-minute mark of the match. He was certainly not solely at fault — the entire Bayern defense was at sixes and sevens after a passage of play that began with a loss of possession far upfield — but that is immaterial to the matter at hand.

Bayern released a statement through the club’s official Twitter account:

The racist comments on social media against Dayot Upamecano are absolutely despicable. FC Bayern condemns this in the strongest possible terms. Anyone who makes comments like this is not a fan of our club. We have your back, Upa!

As do all of us here at Bavarian Football Works. Behavior like that is never acceptable and it is good to see the club standing against it.

