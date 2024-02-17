Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea could be prime rival for Real Madrid for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Manchester United still eyeing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško; Timo Werner could stay with Tottenham Hotspur; FC Barcelona to keep João Cancelo; and MORE!

On Thursday, we saw reports that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies had agreed to a deal with Real Madrid.

However, the veracity of those reports is in question despite how long the two parties are alleged to have mutual interest. Assuming there is no agreement in places (and throwing out all of the logistics that would have to happen to make a Davies-to-Madrid happen), Chelsea FC could be willing to enter the fray with its own proposal to the Canadian:

Real Madrid will reportedly face the biggest threat from Chelsea in the race to sign 23-year-old Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alphonso Davies is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. But the Merengues need to be wary of the threat that Chelsea will pose in the race to sign the 23-year-old Bayern Munich left-back, with the West London club also in the market for a left-back. Widespread reports have constantly linked Alphonso Davies with Real Madrid for several months. But he is also a target for many Premier League bigwigs, with Liverpool and Manchester City showing interest in him. However, the Merengues face the greatest threat from Chelsea in the race to sign the Bayern Munich full-back. Real Madrid’s interest in Davies is understandable. The Merengues are in the market for a left-back heading into the summer transfer window, with Ferland Mendy facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will be happy to part ways with the Frenchman, with the 23-year-old Canadian international being the priority target to replace him. As for Chelsea, the Blues are also in the market for a left-back amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen. They are ready to part ways with the former, while the latter wants to join Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a permanent move. So, Davies has emerged as a viable target. With Chelsea posing the biggest threat to Real Madrid, the race to sign the 23-year-old will heat up in the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if Los Blancos can beat the West London club to his signature.

Davies will certainly be a popular figure on the transfer market if he does not ink a contract extension prior to this summer. Rumors have swirled for months that he would like to move to Spain or England. Without a new deal from Bayern Munich, he just might get a chance to explore those options.

Manchester United is still kicking the tires on RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Šeško:

Manchester United are among the clubs looking at RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, sources have told TEAMtalk, although they aren’t alone in their interest. Strikers will be the main focus of the summer transfer window with the top teams all keen to strengthen with a new number nine. The biggest clubs in the Premier League are all set to spend on a new frontman and a number of the worlds best could make a move. Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are two names who have continuously been spoken about however there is another goal scorer to keep an eye on as clubs look at him as a potential option to fill the place up top.

After coming off of another loss — this time against Lazio in the Champions League — Bayern Munich will travel to VfL Bochum in hopes of right what could be a sinking ship.

There was a lot to digest from Bayern Munich last two matches — a blowout loss to Bayer Leverkusen, followed up by the Lazio defeat — and now the Bavarians will have to try and grab three points in the league to stay within striking distance of Die Werkself.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Can Bayern Munich get it together?

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail (again).

Why Leroy Sané could be Tuchel’s hope.

A prediction on the match.

Timo Werner’s relationship with RB Leipzig was coming to end and the player knew it.

Things just were not working out, so the Germany international jumped at the chance to take a move to Tottenham Hotspur where football has become fun again.

“Sometimes things don’t fit between people or between tactics and players. In the end, I can complain to very few people in Leipzig that the situation ended up like that. It no longer brought me the joy that I felt for a long time. There was relatively little exchange. During the first half of the season, it was clear what the coach thought of me and planned with me. That’s why it was relatively easy for me to take this step,” Werner said. “I’m having a lot of fun here, the team has welcomed me very, very well. I really enjoy soccer. I’ve been to London before, so sometimes you wonder why you left in the first place. London is one of the best cities in the world. The whole package is just incredible fun.

“You could say that the move was worth it. The fun has completely returned, I’m much happier now. The season is still long, of course. But I want to pick up where I left off. That definitely played a role, but it wasn’t my main argument. At the end of the day, I came here to enjoy soccer again and to play. And, of course, all of that leads to me maybe being at the European Championship at the end of the day.”

The irony in the situation of Werner going back to London to be happy is that his career was on an upward trajectory until he made the move to Chelsea FC back in 2020. Things might have played out a lot differently if he had just stayed in Germany.

According to Bild (as captured by 90Min.com), Tottenham might be planning to exercise the purchase option on Werner:

RB Leipzig expect Tottenham Hotspur to trigger their £17m option to buy Timo Werner permanently when his loan expires this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt is still focused on trying to acquire Can Uzun from FC Nürnberg:

Eintracht Frankfurt, still pushing a lot to finalize the deal with Can #Uzun! The 18 y/o top talent is keen to join #SGE. But at this stage there’s no final agreement between Nürnberg and Frankfurt yet. ➡️ @1_fc_nuernberg demand more than €10m transfer fee for the striker! ➡️ Personal terms between Frankfurt & Uzun, not an issue … Krösche wants Uzun but it’s not a done deal yet! @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich is reeling, fans are angry, players are confused, and the coaches, well, the ship seems to have sailed on their messaging breaking through to this groups (much to their own fault).

So...yeah, the discussion points are there, so why waste any more time. Let’s get to it;

Bayern Munich is in a rut and there is no easy way out given the current situation. Has Thomas Tuchel lost the team? He might have if that recent quote is true!

There is no way that Thomas Tuchel is coaching Bayern Munich next season is there? If not, FC Barcelona has some culpability in how this all plays out.

The board has culpability with Tuchel’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt.

What is going on with Leroy Sane and why no one should really be shocked.

Can Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz or AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez change things for the lineup?

Will the roster be headed for a massive overhaul next season?

FC Barcelona is going to shed some of its roster this summer, but wants to find a way to keep Manchester City loanee João Cancelo:

Barcelona are still focusing on keeping loan stars such as João Cancelo. La Blaugrana have not ruled out the possibility of making another loan offer to Manchester City, but this time with a purchase clause. Jules Kounde could also be sold to make room on the wage bill.

Longtime real madrid stalwart Luka Modrić is reportedly set to leave the club this summer:

⚪️ News #Modric: Been told the clear tendency is that he will not extend his expiring contract at the end of the season / #RealMadrid



However, it is not yet decided 100%. Sources say: „A lot can still happen.“



Modric, legend ✨@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/2If1Mp17lM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 15, 2024

Bayern Munich traveled to Italy to take on Lazio in the Champions League in hopes of getting itself back on track, but failed.

It was not a total flameout by any means, but after a disastrous weekend loss to Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, Bayern Munich desperately needed a win. That did not happen, so let’s pick up the pieces and discuss why. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Tuchel’s starting lineup.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

There was a noticeable difference in Bayern Munich’s style of play, but there was also a lot of errant passes, questionable decisions, and general discomfort initially.

The unthinkable happened again...Dayot Upamecano had another unfortunate gaffe on the big stage.

Another loss. What the hell happened to this season?

As most would assume, some reports indicate that Bayern Munich is already looking at potential coaching options for next season:

HITC understands that Bayern Munich are assessing options their options as they consider replacing Thomas Tuchel this season. Tuchel’s struggles have seen Bayern already decide internally that a change would almost certainly be made at the end of the season, but such is the current slump – the Bundesliga giants are now considering a change in the near future. An embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, now sees them some five points adrift of their title rivals. And they then followed that up with a shock 1-0 loss to Lazio on Wednesday and HITC sources confirm that the club’s hierarchy are not happy at all. Indeed the loss to Lazio means that in his 43 games in charge of the club, Bayern have lost 10 games which is the same number as previous boss Julian Nagelsmann suffered in 84 games. HITC understands that sporting director Christoph Freund is the man tasked with looking at the options and it is understood the two names they are looking at are former boss Hansi Flick – currently in charge of Germany, and Jose Mourinho – who, as HITC revealed earlier this month, is ready and willing to come in.

