Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel details why Mathys Tel has played less

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has settled into a pretty set rotation with his players during this season and youngster Mathys Tel has been on the outside-looking-in more often than not of late.

Tuchel took some time to explain why that was the case.

“He was an extremely important factor (earlier in the season), he lost his momentum a bit. He is no longer as aggressive in the box and he no longer has the absolute urge to score at the moment,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Maybe it has to do with self-confidence, it might also have to do with expecting a little too much from yourself. Things are getting better again, he’s scoring more in training again. This is all completely normal for a young player.”

Tel started off the season on fire as a super-sub, but has cooled off dramatically in the second half of the season. The striker could need more consistent playing time to help with his development and the only way that will be achieved is if he goes out on loan this summer.

That line of thinking has not been on the table, but maybe the club will re-think its approach to how it handles Tel moving forward. Tel has six goals and three assists in 27 games across all competitions this season.

