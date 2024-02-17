 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich nearly signed Stuttgart winger Chris Führich

When one winger isn’t enough...

By R.I.P. London Teams
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich used to have a winger dilemma, but the early arrival of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada CF seemed to alleviate some of the pressure brought about by injuries to Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry. But what if the Bavarians got serious with one of their winger targets? It’s not Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, but VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich:

Bayern already had Chris Führich from VfB Stuttgart on the list last year under Salihamidžić and Neppe. As a young, tricky German player, he was in the spotlight. Under the old leadership, Bayern would probably have taken things seriously. [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Although Führich would’ve been a great addition to the ranks of the Rekordmeister, it would be unlikely that he would get playing time because he has Coman, Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Mathys Tel all fighting for two spots. Führich coming would’ve meant that one or two of the wingers would have to go.

