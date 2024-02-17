Sky Sport poll results for Germany’s EURO 2024 XI

Are you ready for the 2024 European Championship? Is Germany?

Sky Sport DE ran a fan poll for how Julian Nagelsmann’s men’s national team starting XI might look like this summer as Germany prepares to host a major tournament on home soil.

Five Bayern Munich players make the list: Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala. Here is how the popular lineup looks in full, fielded as a 4-3-3, though it could be re-imagined as a back three or a 4-2-3-1.

Im Juni startet die Heim-EM - so würden die Fans im Sommer aufstellen!



According to Nagelsmann’s preferences from his time as Bayern coach, the personnel selection actually might be spot on: an asymmetric back-four featuring an attacking left-back (though Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens is not exactly Bayern’s Alphonso Davies). Borussia Dortmund’s Niklas Süle provides stability on the right in a role similar to that played by Benjamin Pavard under Nagelsmann — or Süle himself the year before. And Jamal Musiala’s trial in center-midfield began under the former Bayern coach.

One potential modification: Leroy Sané deployed on the right wing to provide more width on that side of the field, with Musiala left and Müller central. After all, what is so wrong with the good old 4-2-3-1?

Of course, a fan vote does not consider tactics and some players — such as new striker Deniz Undav, and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, who may return from international retirement — might break into the plans.

What do you think? How will the lineup look on the opening Matchday?

