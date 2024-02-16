Report: Manchester United eyeing Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel might be reconsidering his future with the club.

Long thought to be dedicated to the Bavarians, Tel has become wary of his recent cut in playing time and might want to explore other options. As such, Manchester United has reportedly made contact regarding a potential move this summer (though, it is unclear whether the Red Devils contact Tel’s representatives or Bayern Munich’s front office):

Excl. News #Tel: Manchester United have made contact for the first time and are very interested to sign him in summer! #MUFC ➡️ Two more clubs from have also inquired about him in the last weeks. ⚠️ Been told: Even though it’s not easy for him right now, he still doesn’t want to give up as he wants to become a legend for Bayern. But: If he doesn’t receive the feeling, that Bayern believe in him in the future, he will consider his options - but a loan is not one of them.

Fussball.News journalist Christopher Michel (formerly of Sport1), provided additional context:

The Frenchman cannot be happy with this situation. The left winger often brought a breath of fresh air to sometimes deadlocked games, especially in the first half of the season, and his carefree attitude could help. But Thomas Tuchel only sees him as a substitute. But he doesn’t let it show. According to fussball.news, a lot depends on the future of the coach, among other things. Will Thomas Tuchel remain in charge at Munich beyond the summer? Or will a new man arrive for the 2024/25 season? And if so, what role could Tel play for him?

Michel went on to write that Tel could be considering a move for this summer and will not — in his current line of thinking — consider inking an extension:

It can therefore not be ruled out that the U-21 international is aiming for a departure. Munich must be careful not to lose him. Whether it is a sale or a loan with an option to buy is still up in the air and completely open. Much also depends on the course of the coming weeks. In any case, FC Bayern want to work with Tel in the long term and would have liked to extend his contract, which expires in 2027, once again. That is currently out of the question for Tel. He will assess the situation after the season. It cannot be ruled out that the summer transfer window will see a move for Tel.

Finally, Sky Sport is reporting that Bayern Munich wants to bring in a new striker to replace Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, which could also affect Tel’s decision on whether or not he sees any chance for playing time in the immediate future:

Bayern want to sign a new striker in the summer to replace Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the Cameroonian is likely to leave the club when his contract expires. Therefore, the competitive situation would remain big for Mathys Tel.

One report states that Tel will not consider a loan, while the other notes that he could be open to such an arrangement. Whatever the case, Tel will have a lot of thinking to do as the summer approaches.

